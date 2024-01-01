Indian Embassy in Japan Issues Emergency Contact for Citizens After Earthquake & Tsunami

Western Japan has been struck by a powerful earthquake with a magnitude of 7.4, according to the Japan Meteorological Agency (JMA). The seismic incident occurred at 16:10 (JST) in Noto, Ishikawa Prefecture.

Responding to the emergency, the Indian Embassy in Japan has established an emergency control room to provide assistance related to the earthquake and potential tsunami on January 1, 2024. Individuals in need of help can reach out to the following emergency contact numbers and email IDs for assistance.



Public broadcaster NHK reported on Monday that a tsunami, approximately 1 meter high (3.3 feet), has impacted certain areas along the west coast bordering the Sea of Japan. The report suggests that a larger wave is anticipated, heightening concerns about the ongoing situation. Residents and authorities are urged to stay vigilant and take necessary precautions in response to the evolving conditions.

As per the report from Ishikawa and Toyama prefectures, utilities provider Hokuriku Electric Power, more than 36,000 households lost power. When it comes to earthquake and Tsunamis Japan is one of the most risked countries in the world. Earlier on March 11, 2011, marked one of the worst natural disasters in Japan's history and had far-reaching consequences, prompting increased awareness and preparedness for earthquakes and tsunamis in the region, resulting in the loss of nearly 20,000 lives.