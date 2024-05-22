Indian embassy in Kathmandu celebrates Buddha Jayanti eve in Lumbini

Lumbini [Nepal], May 22 : The Indian Embassy in Kathmandu, in collaboration with the Lumbini Development Trust, organised a number of events in Buddha's birthplace, Lumbini, on the eve of Buddha Jayanti.

The Indian Embassy said in a release, the events commenced in the afternoon of May 22 with an academic symposium on "Buddha Dharma and Global Peace" at the Lumbini Buddhist University.

The Prime Minister of Nepal, Pushpa Kamal Dahal 'Prachanda' graced the special event as the Chief Guest.

"Eminent Buddhist scholars from India and Nepal participated in the symposium and shared their insights on the relevance of Lord Buddha's teachings in the modern world. The scholars also highlighted the unparalleled and rich Buddhist linkages between India and Nepal," the release stated.

The centrepiece of this special event to celebrate Buddha Jayanti in Lumbini was a painting exhibition and cultural evening that took place close to the Prince Siddhartha Statue, Sacred Garden at Lumbini Sanskritik Municipality.

The painting exhibition on 'Lord Buddha and his teachings', was inaugurated by the Prime Minister of Nepal, where curated paintings made by students from schools in Kathmandu and Lumbini are exhibited. These paintings depicted various aspects of Lord Buddha's life and teachings.

The cultural evening, held on the eve of the Vaisakha Buddha Poornima, included vibrant performances showcasing the shared Buddhist heritage and traditions of India and Nepal.

It began with traditional chanting by Buddhist monks from the Hinayana and Mahayana traditions, organised by the Lumbini Development Trust. Other performances included a dance-recital entitled 'Shweta Muktithe Feminine Glory of Nirvana' by Kavita Dwivedi and her dance troupe from India; a poignant rendition of Bhajans and Dhamma songs by celebrated Indian vocalist, Dr. Subhadra Desai; and a soulful medley of Buddhist songs by the renowned Nepali music group 'Sur Sudha' led by Surendra Shrestha.

In his welcome remarks, Ambassador Naveen Srivastava underlined that India and Nepal's shared Buddhist legacy and heritage is a bond that has connected the people of both countries for centuries. The holy lands of Lumbini in Nepal and Bodhgaya, Sarnath, and Kushinagar in India are the cradles from which the universal teachings of Lord Buddha spread to other parts of the world. The ambassador also emphasised India's commitment to continuing to strengthen this shared legacy in present times for the welfare of the people of India and Nepal.

Nepali Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal 'Prachanda' appreciated the Embassy of India and all the artists for the beautiful painting exhibition and the lively cultural programme.

The Nepali PM said that culture occupies a special place in India and Nepal's bilateral relationship and such events strengthen the bond of friendship and harmony between our two countries. He said that such events are not just a source of pride but also a treasure trove of wisdom. He underscored that Nepal and India share an age-old, multi-dimensional relationship buttressed by cross-sectoral cooperation.

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs of Nepal, Narayan Kaji Shrestha, Minister of Culture, Tourism and Civil Aviation of Nepal, Hit Bahadur Tamang, Chief Minister of Lumbini Province, Jokh Bahadur Mahara, and several senior provincial leaders also graced the event, along with the Vice Chairman and senior office-bearers of the Lumbini Development Trust.

The event was also widely attended by representatives from various Buddhist sects and monasteries in India and Nepal, as well as by the general public.

Ambassador Srivastava presented an intricate Thangka painting from Sikkim, India, to Prime Minister 'Prachanda', following which the event concluded.

