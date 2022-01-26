Indian embassy in Madagascar celebrates 73rd Republic Day by unfurling national flag

Indian Ambassador in Madagascar, Abhay Kumar, on Wednesday, unfurled the National Flag to mark the 73rd Republic Day of India.

The event was attended by the Indian community in Madagascar. Kumar also hosted a reception on the occasion of the 73rd Republic Day of India, in which the Foreign Minister of Madagascar Patrick Rajoelina was the Chief Guest.

The President of the Senate of Madagascar also attended the reception besides the Ambassadors and the Heads of International Organisations in Madagascar.

Speaking on the occasion of the reception hosted at the Embassy's Residence, Ambassador Kumar expressed condolences on the loss of precious Malagasy lives due to devastating floods in Antananarivo last week and said, "India and Madagascar have cordial and friendly bilateral relations since the time of Madagascar's Independence in 1960. India and Madagascar have several ongoing cooperation programs ranging across humanitarian assistance, education, health and capacity building which have been beneficial to Malagasy people."

The Chief Guest of the evening, the Foreign Minister of Madagascar, Patrick Rajoelina said, "We congratulate India on its 73rd Republic Day and appreciate the strong India Malagasy bilateral relations. I also thank India for extending help to Madagascar."

The celebrations also saw cultural performances by members of Indian Technical and Economic Cooperation (ITEC) and the Indian Council for Cultural Relations (ICCR) alumni in Madagascar.

Congratulating India on the occasion, Madagascar's Foreign Minister sent a congratulatory tweet, "My warmest congratulations to the people and Government of #India on the 73rd Republic Day. On this occasion, I wish India and her people continued peace, progress and prosperity."

The External Affairs Minister of India Dr S Jaishankar thanked his counterpart on Twitter and responded, "Appreciate your kind greetings FM @prajoelina. Our cooperation is embedded in India's Security And Growth for All in the Region (SAGAR) Mission policy."

India is celebrating its 73rd Republic Day on Wednesday. The celebrations this year are special as Indian Republic Day falls in the 75th year of Independence, being celebrated as 'Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav' across the country.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor