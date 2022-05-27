Indian Embassy in Nepal inaugurates upgraded infrastructure of school in Mustang

Namgya C. Khampa, Deputy Chief of the Indian embassy in Nepal, inaugurated the upgraded infrastructure of Shree Pal Ewam Namgyal Monastic School in Gandaki Province, built under the Government of India grant assistance, as part of India's Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, the Indian Mission in Kathmandu said in a statement.

According to the statement, a school bus was gifted to the Shree Pal Ewam Namgyal Monastic School and an ambulance was gifted to the Gharapjhong Rural Municipality

This project was undertaken by the District Coordination Committees (DCC) of Mustang with the assistance granted by the Government of India at the cost of Nepali Rupees (NRs) 26.30 million. It is the High Impact Community Development Project (HICDP) under India-Nepal Development Cooperation.

This is one of the 75 projects being inaugurated this year in Nepal as part of "India's Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav" which celebrates 75 years of independence.

"Since 2003, India has taken up over 527 High Impact Community Development Projects (HICDPs) in Nepal and has completed 470 projects in the areas of health, education, drinking water, connectivity, sanitation and creation of other public utilities across all 7 provinces of Nepal at the grassroots level," the statement reads.

Notably, 57 HICDPs are in Gandaki Province including 15 projects in Mustang District.

"India and Nepal enjoy a multi-faceted and multi-sectoral development partnership that is reflective of the closeness of the people of both countries. The implementation of this project reflects the continued support of the Government of India to socio-cultural infrastructure and contributes to the development of people to people links," the statement added.

( With inputs from ANI )

