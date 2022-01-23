Indian Embassy in Sri Lanka pays tributes to Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose on his 125th birth anniversary

India on Sunday paid tributes to Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose on his 125th birth anniversary for his unparalleled contributions and indomitable spirit.

On Netaji's birth anniversary, celebrated as Parakram Divas across the country, the High Commission of India in Colombo said that Netaji is remembered with respect and fondness in Sri Lanka.

"As #India pays tributes to #NetajiSubhashChandraBose for his unparalleled contributions and indomitable spirit on #ParakramDivas, he is remembered with respect and fondness in Sri Lanka. Enjoy these power-packed tributes!!," India in Sri Lanka tweeted today.

Meanwhile, India in Germany has hosted Anita Bose Pfaff, daughter of Netaji Subash Chandra Bose's for dinner on the eve of his 125th birth anniversary.

Taking to Twitter, the Embassy of India in Germany informed that Dr Anita Bose Pfaff has also signed off the guest book 'JaiHind'.

"#AmbHarishParvathaneni hosted Dr Anita Bose Pfaff for dinner at #IndiaHouse on the eve of 125th Birth Anniversary of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose #ParakramDiwas. Dr Anita Bose Pfaff, an Overseas Citizen of #India signed off the guest book #JaiHind," Indian Embassy in Germany said.

Born on January 23, 1897, Netaji played a crucial role in India's freedom movement.

Subhas Chandra Bose had also established the Azad Hind Fauj.

Meanwhile, in the first, India will begin Republic Day celebrations from January 23 instead of January 24, to include the birth anniversary of late freedom fighter Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose.

( With inputs from ANI )

