Indian Embassy in Ukraine to be temporarily relocated to Poland

The Ministry of External Affairs announced on Sunday that the Indian Embassy in Ukraine will be temporarily relocated to Poland.The MEA attributed the decision to the “rapidly deteriorating security situation in Ukraine, including attacks in the western parts”. The MEA said it would reassess the situation based on further developments. The MEA announcement comes hours after Russian forces began a renewed push to take control of Kyiv, launching air strikes on the capital and other major cities.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday chaired a high-level meeting to review the security preparedness and discuss the current global scenario in the context of the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict. The meeting on Sunday was attended by defence minister Rajnath Singh, external affairs minister S Jaishankar and finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman. Foreign secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla and national security advisor Ajit Doval were also present at the meeting among others. Since Russia invaded Ukraine last month, the Prime Minister has held several high-level meetings, largely concerning the evacuation of Indian citizens and students stranded in the war-torn country under ‘Operation Ganga’.On Friday, as many as 600 Indians, who were evacuated from Ukraine's Sumy, were flown out in three special flights from Poland.

