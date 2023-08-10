Indian envoy calls on Belarus Foreign Minister, discusses bilateral cooperation

Minsk [Belarus], August 10 : India's Ambassador to Belarus Alok Ranjan Jha called on the Foreign Minister of the country Sergei Aleinik on Wednesday and discussed various aspects of bilateral cooperation between New Delhi and Minsk.

Taking to social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter, the official handle of India in Belarus wrote, "On 9 August 2023, Ambassador called on the Foreign Minister of Belarus, HE Sergei Aleinik."

"The two sides discussed various aspects of bilateral ties as well as cooperation in multilateral fora," the tweet added.

Earlier in July, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar wished the government and people of Belarus on their Independence Day.

Taking to his official Twitter handle, Jaishankar stated, "Felicitations to FM Sergei Aleinik and the Government and people of Belarus on their Independence Day."

In June this year, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko took part in a solemn meeting to mark Independence Day, according to an offical statement released by Belarus President's office. India's ties with Belarus have been warm and cordial and India was one of the first nations to recognize Belarus as an independent nation in 1991.

Formal diplomatic ties between the two nations were established and the Indian diplomatic mission was opened in Minsk in 1992.

In April this year, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh held a bilateral meeting with his Belarusian counterpart Lieutenant General Viktor Gennadievich Khrenin, on the sidelines of the SCO Defence Ministers' meeting in Delhi.

Rajnath Singh tweeted, "Had fruitful discussions with the Defence Minister of Belarus, Lieutenant General Khernin Victor Gennadievich in New Delhi."

Earlier in December, Indian ambassador to Belarus Alok Ranjan Jha met Belarus's foreign minister Sergei Aleinik and held talks with a key focus on India's SCO Chairmanship."

FM Sergei #Aleinik, Ambassador of #India@IndiainBelarus discussed topical issues on Belarus-India bilateral agenda, interaction within Shanghai Cooperation Organisation in the light of #India's SCO Chairmanship," Belarus foreign ministry said in a tweet.

During the meeting, close attention was paid to the implementation of the agreements following the results of the 11th Session of the Belarusian-Indian Intergovernmental Commission, aimed at further expanding cooperation in the field of trade, economy, science, technology and culture."

