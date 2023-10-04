Indian envoy conveys PM Modi's congratulatory message to newly elected Maldivian President Muizzu

Male [Maldives], October 4 : Indian High Commissioner to the Republic of Maldives, Munu Mahawar, on Wednesday met with the newly elected Maldivian President Dr. Mohamed Muizzu, conveying Prime Minister Narendra Modi's congratulatory message to the newly elected leader.

The meeting was focused on enhancing and strengthening bilateral relations between the two countries.

Taking to X, the Indian envoy shared details about the meeting, posting, "Pleasure to call on President-elect H.E. @MMuizzu & Vice President-elect H.E @HucenSembe Handed over a congratulatory message from Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi. Look forward to building on our productive discussions to further enhance India - Maldives relationship."

Earlier, on October 1, Prime Minister Modi congratulated Muizzu on winning the Maldivian presidential elections.

Taking to his official handle on X, PM Modi posted, "Congratulations and greetings to @MMuizzu on being elected as President of the Maldives. India remains committed to strengthening the time-tested India-Maldives bilateral relationship and enhancing our overall cooperation in the Indian Ocean Region."

The Maldives' Progressive Party of Maldives also posted about the meeting between the Maldivian President and the Indian envoy, stating, "President Elect Dr. @MMuizzu and Vice President Elect @HucenSembe had a fruitful meeting with the Indian High Commissioner to the Maldives @MunuMahawar Discussions were held on further enhancing bilateral relations between two countries."

The presidential candidate from the Progressive Party of Maldives (PPM), Muizzu, won the Maldivian elections on Saturday, Al Jazeera reported citing local media.

This was the second round of polling after no candidate emerged as a clear winner in the first round. Muizzu had emerged as the frontrunner in the first round with around 46 per cent votes, followed by Ibrahim Solih's 39 per cent.

Muizzu won with more than 53 per cent of the votes, after the results of votes in all 586 ballot boxes were tallied.

After the thumping win, the Maldivian president-elect delivered a brief statement at his party's headquarters, thanking all those who voted for him and calling on the government to release former President Abdulla Yameen, who is serving an 11-year jail sentence on a corruption conviction.

"Today is a very happy day...I would like to express my sincere gratitude to all the Maldivian people. This outcome today is a huge encouragement for us in our pursuit to build a better future for our country, and to ensure the sovereignty of our nation," Al Jazeera quoted him as saying.

Muizzu is currently serving as the mayor of the capital, Male. He holds a doctorate in civil engineering from the University of Leeds in the United Kingdom. He was the Minister of Housing in former President Abdulla Yameen's cabinet, according to Al Jazeera.

The outcome also marks a stark reversal of fortune for Solih, who won the last election in 2018 by a landslide, amid widespread anger over human rights abuses and corruption under his predecessor.

