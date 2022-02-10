Indian envoy pays visit to Bangladesh Rear Admiral, discusses improving sub-regional connectivity

Assistant High Commission of India, Dr Rajeev Ranjan, on Thursday, paid a courtesy visit to Rear Admiral M Shahjahan, Chairman, Chittagong Port Authority.

Both of them discussed prospects for future collaboration for improving sub-regional connectivity and economic integration.

India's prime interest is developing North-East India, better connectivity to South-East Asian Countries and exploring the Indo-Pacific region.

( With inputs from ANI )

