Indian envoy pays visit to Bangladesh Rear Admiral, discusses improving sub-regional connectivity
By ANI | Published: February 10, 2022 08:54 PM2022-02-10T20:54:31+5:302022-02-10T21:05:08+5:30
Assistant High Commission of India, Dr Rajeev Ranjan, on Thursday, paid a courtesy visit to Rear Admiral M Shahjahan, Chairman, Chittagong Port Authority.
Both of them discussed prospects for future collaboration for improving sub-regional connectivity and economic integration.
"Asst. High Commissioner of India Dr Rajeev Ranjan paid a courtesy visit today to Rear Admiral M. Shahjahan, Chairman, Chittagong Port Authority & discussed prospects for future collaboration for improving sub-regional connectivity and economic integration," tweeted Assistant High Commission of India, Chittagong.
India's prime interest is developing North-East India, better connectivity to South-East Asian Countries and exploring the Indo-Pacific region.
( With inputs from ANI )
Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor