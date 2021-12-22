Indian equities extend gains on Wednesday

New Delhi, Dec 22 The 30-scrip Sensitive Index (Sensex) rose in early trade on Wednesday, thereby extending its gains from the previous session's close.

At 10.00 a.m. the S&P BSE Sensex traded at 56,747 points, up 0.8 per cent.

It opened at 56,599 points from the previous close of 56,319 points.

Till now it touched a low of 56,547 points.

Besides, the broader 50-scrip Nifty at the National Stock Exchange (NSE) opened at 16,773 points from the previous close of 16,770 points.

It traded at 16,902 points, up 0.8 per cent during the early-morning trade session.

Interglobe Aviation, IndusInd Bank, Tata Motors, UPL and Eicher Motors were some of the top gainers during the early trade, exchange data showed.

