Indian expat foils robbery bid in Dubai, wins hearts

Dubai, Nov 25 An Indian expat has won a certificate of appreciation from the Dubai Police for stopping a thief from fleeing with Dh 2.7 million ($735,190) in cash.

Keshur Kara Chavada Karu Ghela, 32, who works in a shop at Dubai's Naif district, was "surprised" when senior police officials visited him at his workplace earlier this week, according to a Dubai Police statement.

According to Major General Tariq Tahlak, Director of Naif police station, the incident occured when two Asian men were in the Naif area carrying two bags containing Dh 4,250,000 in cash of different currencies.

The thief intercepted the As and snatched one of the two bags containing AED 2,757,158, a statement released by Dubai Police said.

"As the two Asian men shouted for help, Keshur saw the robber running with the stolen bag toward him, so he bravely tackled him, started wrestling with him, and pinned him to the ground until the police patrols arrived and made the arrest," Tahlak was quoted as saying in the statement.

Chavada has been working at the shop for more than 12 years.

"I ran towards the man and grabbed him. He was nearly my size, so it wasn't easy to overpower him. I hit him on the chest, pushed him to the ground and held him tightly until others came to help," Chavada told The National.

He snatched the bag and gave it back to the owners.

Major General Khalil Ibrahim Al Mansouri, Assistant Commandant-in-Chief for Criminal Investigation Affairs, said that Chavada's behaviour reflects his genuine commitment to the community and his wit in dealing with emergencies.

He added that honouring Chavada in his workplace, among his colleagues and neighbours reflects Dubai Police's keenness on strengthening the concept of community partnership and reinforcing the sense of responsibility among individuals.

Chavada expressed his pride and joy for being honoured by senior officers of the Dubai Police, and said that this is a medal of honour that he shall forever cherish, the Dubai Police statement read.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor