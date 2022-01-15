Indian High Commission in Pakistan observes Pongal and Makarsankranti
By ANI | Published: January 15, 2022 10:32 PM2022-01-15T22:32:46+5:302022-01-15T22:40:03+5:30
The Indian High Commission in Pakistan observed Pongal and Makarsankranti on Saturday.
"As part of #AzaadikaAmritMahotsav, Makarsankranti, Pongal, Uttarayan, Bihu and Paush Parva celebrated today at @IndiainPakistan with traditional fervour and lots of fun @meaindia @MinOfCultureGoI," tweeted Indian High Commission in Pakistan.
( With inputs from ANI )
