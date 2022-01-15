Indian High Commission in Pakistan observes Pongal and Makarsankranti

The Indian High Commission in Pakistan observed Pongal and Makarsankranti on Saturday.

"As part of #AzaadikaAmritMahotsav, Makarsankranti, Pongal, Uttarayan, Bihu and Paush Parva celebrated today at @IndiainPakistan with traditional fervour and lots of fun @meaindia @MinOfCultureGoI," tweeted Indian High Commission in Pakistan.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor