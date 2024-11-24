Indian High Commission organises consular camp in Montreal, issues over 100 life certificates

Montreal [Canada], November 24 : The High Commission of India in Canada, organised a consular camp in Montreal, providing essential services to the local Indian community.

Held on Saturday, the camp issued more than 100 life certificates to the beneficiaries.

Sharing a post on X, the High Commission of India in Ottawa, Canada wrote, "HCI, Ottawa supported by ICA, Montreal (ICAM) organized a consular camp on November 23, 2024 at the 419, Rue Saint-Rich, Montreal. Over 100 Life Certificates were issued to local beneficiaries."

https://x.com/HCI_Ottawa/status/1860481422114402528

The recent consular camp in Montreal comes after the Indian Consulate in Toronto on November 7 announced the cancellation of its scheduled consular camps after the Canadian security authorities failed to provide security protection.

The announcement by the Indian Consulate was made on the social media platform, X. In the post it was noted, "In view of the security agencies conveying their inability to provide minimum security protection to the community camp organizers, Consulate has decided to cancel some of the scheduled consular camps."

The announcement by the Consulate came merely days after violence disruption orchestrated by anti-India extremists was seen when the Indian consulate had co-organised a consular camp outside the Hindi Sabha Temple in Brampton, near Toronto.

India had registered its protest from the highest echelons with Prime Minister Narendra Modi too expressing anguish over the incident.

The Indian High Commission had issued a press statement post the violent attacks in Brampton.

"The High Commission of India in Ottawa and Consulate Geneal of India in Vancouver and Toronto have organised consular camps for the benefit and ease of local life certificate beneficiaries. One accouunt of the prevailing security situation in Canada, the Canadian authorities had been requested well in advance to provide strong security measures for these events, which constitute routine consular work," the statement said.

The High Commission had also said, "It is deeply disappointing to see such disruptions being allowed for routine consular work being organised by our consulates with the fullest cooperation of local co-organisers. We also remain very concerned for the safety of applicants including Indian nationals, on whose demand such events are organised in the first place."

Previously, there were attempts to disrupt similar camps held in Vancouver and Surrey on November 2 and 3.

The diplomatic riff between India and Canada has seen Canada violating various international norms such as the Vienna Convention, and subjecting Indian diplomats to surveillance against which the Ministry of External Affairs had lodged a formal protest with the Canadian government.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor