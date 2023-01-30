Indian High Commissioner to Australia discusses Indian community's concerns over recent temple vandalisations

Indian High Commissioner to Australia Manpreet Vohra on Sunday paid his respects at the BAPS Shri Swaminarayan Mandir in Melbourne, and discussed the community's concerns over the temple's recent vandalisation. The violence witnessed in Melbourne on Sunday was also discussed.

"Paid respects today at the sacred BAPS Shri Swaminarayan Mandir in Melbourne, a place of spirituality and service. Discussed the peaceful community's concerns over the recent attack by vandals, and the disturbing violence witnessed yesterday in Melbourne," the Indian High Commissioner to Australia said.

On Sunday, men from alleged pro-Khalistani groups attacked Indians carrying the national flag in their hands, The Australia Today reported.

Taking to Twitter, The Australia Today said "five people were sent to the hospital after the attack."

"Another video of #Khalistan goons running a mock in #Melbourne's Federation Square Five injured one in Hospital," The Australia Today tweeted.

After the video went viral, Bharatiya Janata Party leader Manjinder Singh Sirsa condemned the 'anti-India activities' by pro-Khalistani in Australia. "I strongly condemn anti-India activities by pro-Khalistani in Australia," Sirsa tweeted.

"Anti-social elements that are trying to disrupt the peace & harmony of the country with these activities, must be dealt with strongly and culprits must be brought to books," Sirsa wrote.

The Indian group was seen running away from the scene while the Khalistani group continued to hit them. One individual was seen breaking an Indian flag and throwing it on the floor.

Earlier, BAPS Swaminarayan Temple in the Mill park area of Melbourne was allegedly vandalised by anti-India elements with anti-India slogans written on the walls of the temple, located in the suburb of Mill Park, The Australia Today reported.

Patel, an onlooker shared how he witnessed the vandalised walls of the temple when he visited the site on Thursday.

"When I reached the temple today morning all walls were coloured with graffiti of Khalistani hatred towards Hindus," The Australia Today quoted Patel as saying.

He added, "I am angry, scared and dismayed by the blatant display of religious hatred towards the peaceful Hindu community by Khalistan supporters."

Issuing a statement to The Australia Today, BAPS Swaminarayan Mandir stated that they are "deeply saddened and shocked by these acts of vandalism and hate." It said that they have remained committed to "peaceful coexistence and dialogue to all faiths." BAPS Swaminarayan Mandir further said that they have informed the authorities regarding the incident, as per The Australia Today report.

Various Hindu temples have recently been vandalised in Australia.

India condemned the vandalization of Hindu temples in Australia and said that the matter has been raised with the Australian government in Canberra and asked for expeditious investigation against the perpetrators.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor