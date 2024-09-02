Indian Navy's P8I aircraft in France for Exercise Varuna

Paris [France], September 2 : The Indian Navy's P-8I aircraft has landed at Air Base 125 Istres-Le Tube in France, marking its first-ever deployment in Europe, to participate in the 22nd edition of Exercise Varuna with the French Navy.

This deployment comes 63 years after the Indian Navy's Alize aircraft, operating from the erstwhile INS Vikrant, last flew at Hyeres Airbase, according to a statement released by the Indian Navy.

The India-France bilateral naval Exercise Varuna is set to be conducted in the Mediterranean Sea from September 2-4. The exercise will include advanced tactical exercises underscoring the deepening synergy and interoperability between the navies of India and France.

In a post on X, an Indian Navy Spokesperson stated, "Soaring High in Indo-French Cooperation! #IndianNavy's P-8I aircraft touched down at Air Base 125 Istres-Le Tube, marking its #firstever deployment in Europe for the 22nd edition of Exercise #Varuna with the #FrenchNavy."

"This deployment comes 63 years after the Indian Naval Alize aircraft, operating from INS Vikrant, last flew at Hyeres Airbase. This advanced tactical exercise underscores the deepening synergy & mutual respect b/n our navies," the spokesperson added.

The Indian and French Navy bilateral naval exercise was initiated in 1993. It was later christened as 'Varuna' in 2001 and has since become a hallmark of the robust India-France strategic bilateral relationship, the Ministry of Defence said in an earlier press release.

Having grown in scope and complexity over the years, this exercise provides an opportunity to learn from each other's best practices and procedures, according to the Ministry of Defence earlier press release.

The exercise also facilitates operational-level interaction between the two navies to foster mutual cooperation for good order at sea, underscoring the shared commitment to ensuring security, safety, and freedom of the global maritime commons.

