Indian official concludes visit to Saudi Arabia, aims at strengthening partnership

New Delhi [India], May 8 : Muktesh K Pardeshi, Secretary (Consular, Passport, Visa and Overseas Indian Affairs) concluded his official visit to Saudi Arabia, which aims at strengthening the strategic partnership between the two nations.

The visit underscored the depth and breadth of the relationship between India, Saudi Arabia and the Gulf Cooperation Council, reaffirming commitment to mutual prosperity and collaboration across diverse fields.

In a press release, the Ministry of External Affairs stated, "Muktesh K Pardeshi also conducted a review of preparations for Haj in Jeddah and Madinah. He met with Vice Haj Minister Abdul Fattah Mashat and discussed logistical arrangements and infrastructure developments aimed at the welfare and comfort of pilgrims. This year, a total of 175,025 Indian pilgrims will visit Saudi Arabia under the 2024 Hajj quota."

"During his visit from 4 to May 7, the Secretary also reviewed the well-being of the 2.4 million-strong Indian community in Saudi Arabia. He appreciated the leadership of the Kingdom for their efforts in ensuring the welfare of the Indian community," the release added.

In Riyadh, the Secretary held substantive discussions with Saud bin Mohammed Al Sati, Deputy Minister for Political Affairs at the Saudi Ministry of Foreign Affairs, and reviewed the progress under the Strategic Partnership Council (SPC) in addition to a number of topics of bilateral and mutual interest. Secretary reaffirmed India's commitment to strengthening cooperation with KSA across various sectors.

On the economic side, the Secretary met with Assistant Minister of Electricity Affairs, Nasser Al Qahtani and Assistant Minister for Petroleum and Gas Eng. Mohammed A Ibrahim in the Ministry of Energy to discuss deepening energy cooperation, including in the field of renewables and grid connectivity. They also discussed facilitating investments between the two countries. In a separate meeting with Raad Al Barakati, President and CEO of the Saudi Centre for International Strategic Partnerships (SCISP), the two sides reviewed the work under the Economy pillar of the SPC.

According to the release, engagement with the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) was an important focus of the visit. The Secretary visited the GCC Secretariat in Riyadh and held a meeting with GCC Assistant Secretary-General Abdulaziz Aluwaisheg.

The two sides discussed strengthening the institutional framework of ties and enhancing relations across various sectors, including in trade, security, energy, and cultural exchange. Both sides exchanged views on the regional and international situation.

He interacted with the vibrant community in both Jeddah and Riyadh. Secretary expressed his appreciation for the contributions of the Indian community to the socio-economic fabric of Saudi Arabia and assured them of the Government of India's continued support and assistance.

