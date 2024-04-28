Indian-Origin Doctor Who Drove Tesla Off Cliff with Family Was Dealing with Major Psychotic Episode

In 2023 A California doctor named Dharmesh Patel drove his tesla off the cliff with family was arrested in charges of attempt to murder. In recent development regarding the same says that the doctor was dealing with psychotic episodes. doctor thought that his children were at risk of sex trafficking, so he drove his Tesla with family inside off a 250-foot cliff on the Pacific Coast Highway.

Psychologist Dr. Park Mark Patterson said that Patel was suffering from mental condition named psychosis, which had peaked before the accident, because of which he hallucinated that he was hearing footsteps following him.

Doctor's wife told the investigators that her husband was depressed and wanted to drive car off the clif. As per the reports now Dharmesh will be relesed from jaol and put on the treatment plan for two years to avoid further crimes. As of now all the charges against him would be dropped. The incident resulted in a miraculous outcome, as Patel, his wife, and their two children, aged 4 and 7, all survived the 250-foot plunge. r. Dharmesh Patel, an Indian-American radiologist who is currently detained in Redwood City jail.



This incident took place a year back in 2023 where Dr. Patel reportedly drove his car off a 250ft Devil Slide cliff in California on January 2, with his family on board, medical experts now suggest that he was going through a psychotic episode during that time. He was subsequently arrested at Stanford Hospital shortly after the accident on suspicion of trying to harm his wife and two children.