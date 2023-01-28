Indian-origin father of four who went missing in UK found dead

London, Jan 28 The body of a 58 year-old Indian-origin father of four, who went missing last October, has been found in an isolated area of UK's Telford region, the police said.

Harjinder 'Harry' Takhar's body was found this week in an isolated woodland area off Bridgnorth Road in Telford, West Mercia Police said.

"We can now confirm that formal identification has taken place and it has been confirmed the body found was Harjinder 'Harry' Takhar," a police statement read.

Takhar went missing on October 2, sparking widespread online campaigns with the hashtag #HelpHarryHome and numerous appeals to find him.

He was last seen running towards a wooded area in Telford after suffering a panic attack.

According to media reports, Takhar had been struggling with mental health problems.

"This is a sad outcome to what has been a challenging and emotional search, but I'm pleased that Harry's family now have some closure," Detective Inspector Jo Whitehead, who led the enquiries into Harry's disappearance, said."I'd like to thank the public for their incredible response to our appeals to locate Harry and all the information that they provided to us during our enquiries," Whitehead said, adding that Takhar's "death is not being treated as suspicious".

A fundraising page has been launched in Takhar's memory to raise 50,000 pounds for a mental health charity.

"1/4 of us will experience a mental health problem throughout our lives. As a family, this charity means so much to us and we would really appreciate it if you could please donate to this fantastic cause," the fundraising page created by Takhar's daughter said.

