Indian-origin man dies in US road crash

New York, Oct 16 A 42-year-old Indian-origin man died after he lost control of his vehicle and swerved into the other lane, resulting in a head-on collision in the US city of Indianapolis.

Sukhwinder Singh succumbed to his injuries on October 13 at Eskenazi Hospital after his accident a day before in rural Greenwood near Indianapolis, the Fox59 news channel reported.

Deputies from the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office respondedto the 700 block of north Five Points Road after receiving reports of a crash with serious injuries.

They found three people who were trapped inside a pair of vehicles when they arrived, and had to extricate the occupants before taking them to a hospital.

According to preliminary investigations, Singh's Honda Accord was heading north on Five Points Road when he lost control of the vehicle and swerved into the other lane, resulting in a head-on collision with a Cadillac Escalade.

The 52-year-old driver of the Cadillac and the woman passenger of the same age suffered serious injuries and were taken to IU Health Methodist Hospital.

The Sheriff’s office said that the investigation is ongoing.

Both drivers were given blood draws, which is standard procedure in a serious crash.

