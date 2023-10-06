Indian-origin professor Joyeeta Gupta receives prestigious Dutch Prize for climate change work

Amsterdam [Netherlands], October 6 : Indian-origin professor Dr Joyeeta Gupta received the prestigious Dutch Prize for her work in the field of climate change.

She is a professor of environment and development in the global south at the Amsterdam Institute for Social Science Research of the University of Amsterdam and IHE Delft Institute for Water Education.

She received the prize on October 4 in a prize ceremony in The Hague. The Dutch Research Council (NWO) is the organiser of the award ceremony.

The prestigious Spinoza Prize by the Dutch Research Council (NWO), which Gupta has won, is also known as the 'Dutch Nobel'.

"Congratulations to Dr Joyeeta Gupta for receiving the prestigious Spinoza Prize by the Dutch Research Council (NWO), the highest distinction in Dutch science for her outstanding & pioneering work on a just & sustainable world @IndiaDST @DiasporaDiv_MEA @moefcc @PMOIndia @RHDijkgraaf," the Indian Embassy in the Netherlands posted on the social media platform, X.

Each year, scholars working in the Netherlands who "according to international standards belong to the absolutely best researchers worldwide" are given the Spinoza Award, the highest honour in Dutch academia.

Notably, the Spinoza Prize is an annual award of 1.5 million euros, to be spent on scientific research and related activities.

