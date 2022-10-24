Indian origin Rishi Sunak elected UK's new Prime Minister

Rishi Sunak has been chosen as the prime minister of the United Kingdom and the leader of the Conservative Party on Monday. He has been elected by more than 190 MPs as his contender Penny Mordaunt failed to earn the backing of 100 MPs which is a prerequisite for entering the PM race and bowed out of the race.

Rishi Sunak is the third Prime Minister UK had in seven months. Liz Truss – who pipped him to the post in the party's internal election and succeeded Boris Johnson -- quit on October 20 after only 45 days in office. He is the youngest and the first Prime Minister of colour in UK. Britain is facing an economically toxic combination of recession and rising interest rates. Critics blame the economic downturn on the Conservative Party and what they called its "series of miscalculations