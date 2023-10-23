Indian SC at 75, future of Indian democracy & same-sex marriage in India: Abhishek M. Singhvi speaks at 10 American universities

New Delhi, Oct 23 O.P. Jindal Global University is hosting a lecture series with Abhishek Manu Singhvi in 10 leading universities across six cities in the US.

The O.P. Jindal Global University in collaboration with 10 leading universities in the US is hosting the distinguished jurist, Abhishek Manu Singhvi, Senior Advocate, Supreme Court of India and Member of Parliament. This lecture series will cover critical topics pertaining to the Indian democracy after 75 years, the Indian Supreme Court's recent landmark judgments on same sex marriage and the Indian Supreme Court after 75 years.

Singhvi, hosted by JGU in the US, will be delivering this lecture series at the most prestigious universities and law schools in the US. The series commenced at the Seattle University School of Law, Seattle, followed by subsequent engagements at the Harvard Law School, Columbia Law School, University of California at Berkeley, and other schools.

Professor C. Raj Kumar who will be delivering the commentary at these lecture events in the US observed, "We at O.P. Jindal Global University and Jindal Global Law School are delighted to bring together the legal fraternity of both India and the US for a series of momentous lectures and dialogues.

The lectures at 10 universities in six cities in the US included the first one hosted by the Seattle University Law School on: "The Indian Supreme Court at 75: Protecting Rights, Expanding Freedoms and Empowering Citizens". This was followed by a lecture hosted by the RoundGlass India Centre, Seattle University on: "India at 75 & Beyond: Law, Politics and Governance in the World and Largest Democracy" In Los Angeles, the lecture was hosted by the Pepperdine University Law School and Straus Institute for Dispute Resolution on: "Mediation in Emerging Markets Globally with a Focus on India: Addressing Access, Backlog, Cost and Delays (ABCD)". The second discourse was at the University of California Los Angeles (UCLA) School of Law and The Promise Institute for Human Rights on: "Protecting Human Rights & Preserving Civil Liberties: The Role of Courts in a Democracy".

The upcoming lectures will be hosted by the University of California Davis School of Law and California International Law Center on: "Protecting Human Rights & Preserving Civil Liberties: The Role of Courts in a Democracy" and the University of California Berkeley, Institute of South Asia Studies and Centre on Contemporary India on: "Same-Sex Marriage in India: In the Pursuit of Equality and Justice by the Supreme Court of India".

In Boston, Singhvi will speak at the Fletcher Center for International Law & Governance of The Fletcher School, Tufts University on: "India at 75: The Future of Law and Justice in the World's Largest Democracy and its Foreign Policy Implications" followed by his lecture at the Centre on Legal Profession, Harvard Law School on: "The Indian Supreme Court at 75: Protecting Rights, Expanding Freedoms and Empowering Citizens".

The penultimate event will be in Washington D.C. at the American University, Washington College of Law -- "Same-Sex Marriage in India: In the Pursuit of Equality and Justice" concluding with lectures hosted by Yeshiva University, Cardozo School of Law -- "Same-Sex Marriage in India: In the Pursuit of Equality and Justice by the Supreme Court of India" and the Columbia Law School on: "The Indian Supreme Court at 75: Protecting Rights, Expanding Freedoms and Empowering Citizens".

Previously, Abhishek Manu Singhvi had established an endowment (The Singhvi Endowment) at O.P. Jindal Global University with a view to creating opportunities for law students to pursue a world-class legal education at Jindal.

Looking forward to this lecture series, Singhvi observed, "I am truly excited about the upcoming series of lectures here in the US. Engaging with diverse audiences and sharing my insights on the legal landscape in India is not just a privilege but a remarkable journey of learning and collaboration. Indian democracy and India's jurisprudence has come a long way in the last 75 years and we have much to contribute to the global discourse relating to law and justice."

This initiative is another step to further the international collaborations as well as the partnerships of the JGU with the leading universities of the world. At the same time, this lecture series will also ensure that a platform for intellectual discourse on contemporary legal issues is provided to lawyers, academicians, judges, students and legal professionals and thought leaders in the US.

Singhvi's vast experience in law, policy and public affairs will provide valuable perspectives on a wide range of legal topics, fostering a deeper understanding of the global legal landscape.

The occasion also witnessed the release of the book published by Penguin Random House India entitled, "Court on Trial: A Data-Driven Account of the Supreme Court of India" co-authored by Professor Sital Kalantry, Associate Dean & Director, RoundGlass India Centre, Seattle University School of Law in the august presence of the Dean of the Law School, Professor Anthony E. Varona.

O.P. Jindal Global University and Jindal Global Law School is deeply honoured to host this lecture series, which exemplifies its commitment to promoting international collaborations and knowledge exchange. The university believes that such initiatives play a crucial role in strengthening the legal community and fostering a global perspective among legal professionals.

