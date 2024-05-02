Indian ships Saryu, LCU58 dock at Yangon port in Myanmar

Naypyidaw [Myanmar], May 2 : In a bid to combat illegal fishing, Indian ships Saryu and LCU58 made a port call at the Yangon port in Myanmar.

According to the Indian embassy in Myanmar, the port call has been made to curb human and drug trafficking in the Andaman Sea.

"Combatting illegal fishing to help protect livelihoods, as well as curbing human and drug trafficking in the Andaman Sea along the international maritime boundary. Participating Indian Ships Saryu and LCU58 make a port call at Yangon," the Indian embassy in Myanmar posted on X.

On April 30, the Indian Ambassador to Myanmar, Abhay Thakur met Myanmar Deputy PM and Foreign Minister, Than Swe in Naypyidaw on Tuesday and discussed the various aspects of the multifaceted relations between two nations.

During the meeting, Thakur also presented a copy of his credentials to Myanmar's Deputy PM.

High-level visits have been a regular feature of India-Myanmar relations for several years.

The Government of India is actively involved in over a dozen projects in Myanmar, both in infrastructural and non-infrastructural areas. These include upgradation and resurfacing of the 160 km. long Tamu-Kalewa-Kalemyo road; construction and upgradation of the Rhi-Tiddim Road in Myanmar; the Kaladan Multimodal Transport Project; etc.

During the 3rd India-Myanmar Joint Trade Committee in October 2008, it was agreed that Border Trade at the existing points would be upgraded to Normal Trade so as to promote bilateral trade between the two countries. Notifications to this effect have been issued by both sides.

India and Myanmar signed a border trade agreement in 1994 and have two operational border trade points (Moreh-Tamu and Zowkhatar -Rhi on the 1643 km long border. A third border trade point is proposed to be opened at AvakhungPansat/Somrai.

