Indian Subedar Major, Australian Regimental Sergeant Major discuss junior leadership, troop challenges

New Delhi [India], August 12 : Indian Army's Subedar Major Gopa Kumar S interacted with Warrant Officer Kim Felmingham, Regimental Sergeant Major of the Australian Army, to discuss the role of junior leaders, challenges faced by troops, and ways to address them, the Indian Army said on Tuesday.

According to the Army's Additional Directorate General of Public Information (ADGPI), the meeting took place on the sidelines of Lieutenant General Simon Stuart's call on General Upendra Dwivedi, Chief of Army Staff.

"They held discussions on the role of junior leaders, challenges faced with troops, and various mitigation measures being incorporated in both the armies," the ADGPI said in their post on X.

On Monday, Australian Army Chief Lieutenant General Simon Stuart arrived in New Delhi for an official visit. After his arrival, he met the senior leadership of the Indian Armed Forces.

During these meetings, the Australian Army Chief was briefed on India's security outlook, Operation Sindoor, and recent technological advancements in the Indian Army. He also met General Anil Chauhan, Chief of Defence Staff; Admiral Dinesh Kumar Tripathi, Chief of Naval Staff; Air Marshal Amar Preet Singh, Chief of Air Staff; and Defence Secretary Rajesh Kumar.

On Tuesday, the Australian Army Chief will travel to Agra to visit the 50 (Independent) Parachute Brigade, also known as the Shatrujeet Brigade. This specialised airborne formation, headquartered in Agra, is known for its rapid deployment capabilities and comes under the command of the Director General of Military Operations (DGMO). The brigade includes airborne battalions, artillery batteries, a field hospital, and signal and engineer units, making it a self-contained, highly mobile force.

He will also meet troops and visit the Taj Mahal before returning to New Delhi to deliver a keynote address at the National Defence College, the Ministry of Defence said in a statement.

The visit, scheduled from 11 to 14 August 2025, aims to strengthen bilateral defence cooperation and enhance strategic engagement between India and Australia.

On 13 and 14 August, the Australian Army Chief will travel to Pune, where he will meet Lieutenant General Dhiraj Seth, General Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Southern Command, and visit the National Defence Academy in Khadakwasla. He is scheduled to address cadets on leadership, joint training, and cooperation, and take part in other defence cooperation activities.

