"Indians contributing economically, socially, culturally for Suriname's development": President Murmu

Paramaribo [Suriname], June 7 : President Draupadi Murmu on Tuesday said that a mini India resides in Suriname and highlighted the significant contributions made by Indians in various aspects of Suriname's development, including the economy, society, and culture.

She met people of Indian origin living in Suriname at a community reception which was also attended by Suriname President Chandikaprasad Santokhi.

Addressing the people present here on the occasion, President Draupadi Murmu said that it is a matter of pride for us that Indians have reached the highest positions in Suriname.

"My first state visit after assuming office is to Suriname. It is a privilege for me to be part of the celebration of 150 years of the arrival of Indians in Suriname. It is a matter of pride for us that Indians have reached the highest positions in Suriname. Indians have been contributing significantly to the development of Suriname economically, socially and culturally," she said.

She further said that the Government of India's policy is to build permanent relations with all its friendly countries.

"Today India is moving fast towards development, India has always been ahead in helping its friendly countries regarding vaccines and medicines," she added.

During the commencement of the community reception, a two-minute period of silence was observed to honor and pray for the souls of 278 people who tragically lost their lives in the Balasore train accident in Odisha on June 2.

Suriname President Chandrikapersad Santoki, while addressing the event said that Suriname will further strengthen the 47 years of relationship with India.

"We are celebrating 150 years of Indian coming to Suriname, we are overwhelmed to wholeheartedly welcome the President of India on this occasion. We will further strengthen the 47 years of relationship between Suriname and India, and will further strengthen cultural and social-religious ties. Despite the distance of thousands of kilometres, a mini India resides in Suriname. Our relations have become stronger after Draupadi Murmu ji's visit. I say thanks on behalf of the people of Suriname," he said.

Earlier in the day, Droupadi Murmu paid floral tributes to Mahatma Gandhi's statue along with her Suriname counterpart Chandrikapersad Santokhi in Knuffelsgracht of capital Paramaribo on Tuesday.

"Remembering the lasting legacy of Mahatma. President Droupadi Murmu @rashtrapatibhvn & President @CSantokhi of Suriname paid tributes to Mahatma Gandhi in Paramaribo," Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Arindam Bagchi tweeted.

President Droupadi Murmu reached the Lalla Rookh Museum in Suriname.

The President on the third day of her Suriname tour also visited the Vishnu Mandir in Suriname.

