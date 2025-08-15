India’s 79th I-Day celebrated by diplomatic missions worldwide with patriotic fervour

Bangkok, Aug 15 On 79th Independence Day, several diplomatic missions across the globe organised a series of vibrant events reflecting the spirit of patriotism and unity among the Indian diaspora and friends of India worldwide.

Ambassador of India to Thailand, Nagesh Singh, hoisted the national flag during a ceremony at the Indian Embassy in Bangkok. The event was attended by over 500 members of the Indian community and friends of India from different walks of life.

“Greeting the guests on this auspicious occasion, the Ambassador read out Rashtrapatiji's inspiring address to the nation delivered on the eve of Independence Day. The celebrations also featured patriotic music and dance performances by the Indian community members. Ambassador also felicitated members of the Indian diaspora for their integral role in assisting Indians in distress and in promoting Indian culture across various parts of Thailand,” the Indian Embassy in Bangkok posted on X.

In Australia, the Consulate General of India in Sydney celebrated the day with great enthusiasm at the Consulate premises, where Indian Consul General S. Janakiraman unfurled the Indian Flag and read out President Droupadi Murmu’s address to the nation. The event was attended by members of the Indian community and friends of India, marking a strong sense of unity and shared pride.

“As part of the programme, vibrant cultural performances showcased India’s rich heritage. Usha Sridhar and team presented melodious songs in praise of India. This was followed by a heartfelt tribute to the nation by Nisha Mannath and team, combining graceful dance and soulful vocals. The celebrations concluded with a special performance by the Rajasthani dance troupe from India -- HIS Group, led by Ishu and supported by the ICCR, New Delhi,” Indian Consulate General in Sydney posted on X.

Meanwhile, in Myanmar, over 500 guests comprising the Indian diaspora and friends of India joined for Independence Day celebrations at India House in Yangon. Indian Ambassador to Myanmar, Abhay Thakur, hoisted the flag and read President Murmu’s address, which was followed by vibrant cultural performances.

Furthermore, in the Philippines, around 300 people from the Indian diaspora and friends of India attended a function organised to celebrate the occasion at the Indian House in Makati City, Metro Manila. Indian Ambassador to the Philippines, Harsh Kumar Jain, hoisted the National flag. He also greeted the guests and read out President Murmu's message delivered to the nation on the eve of Independence Day.

In his speech, Ambassador Jain highlighted the significance of the declaration of the India-Philippines strategic partnership during the State Visit of the President of the Philippines to India last week. He underscored that it will expand the cooperation between the two countries in all fields including trade and investment, defense and security, science and technology, agriculture and health, culture and tourism, space and maritime domains, as well as people-to-people exchanges -- paving the way for a new era of closer, multifaceted, intense and impactful engagements for the mutual benefit of the people

“Ambassador Jain's address was followed by cultural performances by the members of the Indian diaspora. The stage came alive with Kathak performance by Sweta Thakur, dance performance by children of Sathya Sai school, patriotic songs by an Indian choir, and Bhangra by Filipino Indian Commerce & Welfare Society Inc.,” Indian Embassy in Philippines posted on X.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor