India's Ambassador to Russia Vinay Kumar presents his Letter of Credence to President Putin

Moscow [Russia], November 5 : India's Ambassador to Russia, Vinay Kumar, on Tuesday, presented his Letter of Credence to Russian President Vladimir Putin at the Alexander Hall of the Grand Kremlin Palace.

Vinay Kumar, a 1992-batch Indian Foreign Service Officer, was appointed as Ambassador of India to the Russian Federation in March this year. He was earlier India's Ambassador to Myanmar.

"Ambassador @vkumar1969 presented his Letter of Credence to Mr. Vladimir Putin, President of the Russian Federation, at the Alexander Hall of the Grand Kremlin Palace today," Indian Embassy in Russia said in a post on X.

Russia had hosted BRICS Summit last month which was attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

PM Modi had also visited Russia in July for the 22nd India-Russia Annual Summit.

During the visit, President Vladimir Putin conferred Russia's highest civilian honour the "Order of Saint Andrew the Apostle" on PM Modi for his contribution to the development of Special and Privileged Strategic Partnership between the two countries and friendly ties between the peoples of the two countries.

Russia has been a longstanding and time-tested partner for India.

