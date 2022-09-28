India's approach to Ukraine conflict will continue to be human-centric: UN envoy Kamboj

India has repeatedly called for a prompt cessation of hostilities in the Ukraine conflict and the need to resolve this conflict through dialogue and diplomacy as it is a matter of extreme concern for the international community, said Ruchira Kamboj, country's Permanent Representative to the United Nations on Tuesday.

During the UNSC briefing, the UN envoy reiterated that India's approach to the ongoing war in Ukraine will be human-centric as we firmly believe that global order should be anchored on international law in the UN charter.

She further highlighted that was also stated by PM Modi during his meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin on the sidelines of the SCO summit in Tashkent, adding that the country respects the sovereignty and territorial integrity of states.

India is providing humanitarian aid to Ukraine and economic support to some of the neighbours which are under economic distress due to a surge in the cost of food, fuel and fertilisers which has been a consequential fallout of the ongoing conflict.

The Ukraine war has resulted in the loss of countless lives and miseries for people particularly women, children and the elderly with millions becoming homeless and taking shelter in neighbouring countries, the Permanent Representative noted.

Earlier this month, Ruchira Kamboj said that New Delhi will continue to work with the International Community to mitigate economic hardships resulting from the Ukraine conflict.

The UN envoy highlighted that in the last three months, India has exported more than 1.8 million tons of wheat to countries in need, including Afghanistan, Myanmar, Sudan and Yemen.

"We continue to emphasize to all member states that the global order be anchored on international law, the UN Charter and respect for the territorial integrity and sovereignty of states," she said.

On February 24, Russia began a special military operation in Ukraine after the Donetsk and Luhansk people's republics requested help in defending themselves. The Russian Defense Ministry said the special operation is targeting Ukrainian military infrastructure only and the civilian population is not in danger.

( With inputs from ANI )

