India's foreign secretary arrives in Dhaka, expected to meet Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina

Dhaka [Bangladesh], May 8 : India's Foreign Secretary, Vinay Mohan Kwatra arrived in Dhaka on Wednesday for a short trip and is expected to meet Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and the country's Foreign Minister Hasan Mahmud.

In a post on X, Bangladesh Foreign Ministry shared details about Kwatra's visit that, he is also expected to meet PM Sheikh Hasina, Foreign Minister Hasan Mahmud and hold meeting with the Foreign Secretary of Bangladesh, Masud Bin Momen tomorrow.

"The Indian Foreign Secretary arrived Dhaka today by a special flight in the evening for a short trip. He is expected to meet the Hon'ble Prime Minister, Hon'ble Foreign Minister and hold meeting with the Foreign Secretary of Bangladesh tomorrow," Bangladesh Foreign Ministry said.

Recently, in February External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar extended a warm welcome to Bangladesh Foreign Minister Hasan Mahmud when he arrived in India, emphasising that their discussions aim to fortify the enduring friendship between India and Bangladesh.

Regarding his meetings with his Indian counterpart, S Jaishankar, the Bangladesh Foreign Minister mentioned that they discussed all issues, including cross-border issues, Rohingya, as well as connectivity.

During his visit to India, he also spoke toand said, "We had a very good discussion. We discussed all the issues including cross-border issues, Rohingya issues, security issues, powersharing and connectivity issues. We discussed all of these issues."

"India is an immediate neighbour, and the relationship is bonded by blood and further emphasized that India is not only a neighbour but also played a vital role in Bangladesh's independence war," he added.

Mahmud said, "We are two brotherly countries. We have excellent ties between the two countries. Any visit of a Bangladesh minister or an Indian minister to Bangladesh definitely strengthens our ties."

The Bangladesh Foreign Minister also thanked EAM Jaishankar and the Indian government for inviting him.

"We value the visit because I have come here at the invitation of the Foreign Minister of India. We are thankful to the Indian Government and especially to the Foreign Minister for inviting me here. Definitely, this visit will contribute to the relationship," he added.

