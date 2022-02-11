India's forex reserves rises over $2 bn

Mumbai, Feb 11 India's foreign exchange reserves rose by $2.198 billion during the week ended February 4.

The Reserve Bank of India's forex reserves increased to $631.953 billion from $629.755 billion reported for January 28.

The country's forex reserves comprises of foreign currency assets (FCAs), gold reserves, SDRs, and the country's reserve position with the IMF.

On a weekly basis, FCAs, the largest component of the forex reserves, edged higher by $2.251 billion to $568.329 billion. However, the value of the country's gold reserves decreased by $210 million to $39.283 billion.

The SDR value rose by $98 million to $19.108 billion and the country's reserve position with the IMF increased by $59 million to $5.233 billion.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor