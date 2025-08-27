"India's leadership is something not to be spoken about, but to be seen in action!": Mauritius Minister Jyoti Jetun

New Delhi [India], August 27 : Mauritius' Minister of Financial Services and Economic Planning, Jyoti Jetun, on Wednesday praised the strong India-Mauritius partnership and lauded India's economic transformation under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

In an exclusive interview with ANI, Jetun said, "India's leadership is something not to be spoken about, but to be seen in action. We don't have to put it in words to see the economic development that has happened. I have come here to meet the Niti Aayog. Indian Government's 'Viksit Bharat Abhiyaan' is a very ambitious plan, which is getting executed and not just remains on paper. This cannot take place without strong leadership in place."

She emphasised that India is not only important for Mauritius but also for the world. "India is a very important market for Mauritius and for the world. India's economy is growing rapidly; it is one of the world's fastest-growing economies. India is projected to become the third-largest economy in the world, and this presents huge potential and opportunities... We are working on developing new sectors, including FinTech, IT, healthcare, and health sciences. We are also trying to develop an ocean economy, renewable energy, and in all these sectors, India has made a lot of investment, and we believe that there is potential for cooperation between both our countries..." she said.

Speaking about the historic ties between the two nations, Jetun recalled that the majority of Mauritians trace their roots back to India. "We have a very deep-rooted ancestral, cultural, and linguistic relationship with India, and this bond is very, very deep-rooted and strong. Over the past few years, we have been trying to strengthen the economic partnership and the economic relationship."

She also expressed appreciation for PM Modi's visit to Mauritius as the Chief Guest for the country's Independence Day earlier this year. "It was our great pleasure when PM Modi came to Mauritius. He was the first head of state to visit Mauritius after the election of the new government, so it was a matter of great pride for us."

Looking ahead, she toldthat the Mauritian Prime Minister is expected to visit India soon. "Our Prime Minister hopefully will be visiting India soon. The aim is to build on this bond of cultural ties into a more economic relationship going forward."

As India marks the festival of Ganesh Chaturthi, Jetun highlighted that Ganesh Chaturthi, among other festivals, is celebrated with great fervour in Mauritius.

"All Hindus celebrate Ganesh Chaturthi with great enthusiasm. Ganesh Chaturthi, Shivratri, Diwali, Ugadi, all Indian festivals are celebrated with great enthusiasm in our country."

The India-Mauritius relationship remains defined by trust and close cooperation.

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) has previously noted that these ties have led to collaboration in maritime security, development partnerships, capacity-building, technical assistance through the deputation of Indian experts, cultural exchanges, and vibrant people-to-people connections.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor