Indices settle almost steady in volatile trading session

New Delhi, June 3 Domestic equity benchmark indices settled almost steady with downside bias on Friday even though there was a sharp volatility in trade throughout the session.

Sensex closed 0.09 per cent lower at 55,769 points, whereas nifty closed 0.26 per cent lower at 16,584 points.

Intraday low for sensex was at 55,719 points, whereas high at 56,433 points, data showed.

On Friday, Reliance Industries was the top gainer among the Nifty50 companies, rising nearly 2 per cent, whereas Grasim Industries the top loser at 6.5 per cent.

"There are still some uncertainties about the global markets, but there are some pockets that may continue to outperform. Investors are advised to stay invested in quality stocks while the current rally is an opportunity to exit stocks that have fundamental concerns," said Santosh Meena, Head of Research at Swastika Investmart. Meena is bullish on corporate facing banks, capital goods, infrastructure and housing sector.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor