Indo-Nepal joint exercise Surya Kiran showcases military cooperation

Saljhandi [Nepal], January 6 : The 18th Indo-Nepal Joint Military Exercise, Surya Kiran, is currently underway at Saljhandi in Nepal. Running from December 31 to January 13, the exercise strengthens the partnership between the Indian and Nepalese Armies, providing a platform for both to exchange best practices and sharpen operational skills.

The primary focus of this year's exercise is counterterrorism, jungle warfare, and conducting operations in challenging mountainous terrains.

The exercise features an Infantry Battalion from each army training side by side, aiming to enhance interoperability and share experiences related to counterinsurgency, counterterrorism, and disaster relief operations.

As part of the opening ceremony, both contingents participated in a traditional march, harmonising to the tunes of Indian and Nepali military music. The event symbolised the longstanding friendship and collaboration between the two nations.

Major General Prem Bahadur Gurung, General Officer Commanding the Mid-West Division of the Nepal Army, addressed the troops during the ceremony. He emphasised the importance of learning from each other's experiences and enhancing interoperability, while also strengthening the brotherhood between India and Nepal.

"Gain from each other's rich experience, enmesh interoperability while simultaneously strengthening the brotherhood existing among the two nations," he said in his address.

The Indian Army contingent arrived at Saljhandi on December 29, receiving a traditional military reception. Around 700 defense personnel from both armies are participating in the exercise, further solidifying the military ties between the two countries.

Exercise Surya Kiran showcases the strong bonds of friendship, trust and common cultural linkages that exist between India and Nepal. It also gives a platform for a productive and fruitful engagement between the armies of India and Nepal. The aim of the exercise is to enhance interoperability in jungle warfare, counter-terrorism operations in mountains and Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief under United Nations Charter, according to the statement released by the Indian Army.

