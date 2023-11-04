Indo-Pacific region has acquired centrality in emerging geopolitical scenario: Former Foreign Secy

New Delhi [India], November 4 : Former Foreign Secretary Shamsher M Chowdhury on Friday said that Indo-Pacific region has acquired centrality in the emerging geopolitical scenario due to an increasing shift of the centre of gravity of geo politics and geo-economics.

He noted that South Asia and the Indo-Pacific constitute a critical geostrategic space and is home to one-fourth of the world's population. He called South Asia a "turbulent region."

In his remarks at the Chanakya Defence Dialogue, Chowdhury said, "With the global part dynamics pivoting in future towards the East, the paradigms of Kautilya and statecraft, that is role of war in human affairs, the sublime nature of adversaries and friends, and the utility of force to become germane to deliberations on geo-strategy."

"Thus Chanakya inspires the thought process of this defence dialogue. South Asia and the Indo- Pacific constitute a critical geostrategic space. It is home to one-fourth of the world's population, and South Asia has been a turbulent region bounded by a massive to the north and connected by international waters to the south. Whereas the Indo-Pacific region has acquired centrality in the emerging geopolitical scenario. Its importance is due to an increasing shift of the centre of gravity of geopolitics and geo-economics to this region. So for us, in South Asia, these two regions are interlinked," he added.

He noted that Chanakya's insights and prescriptions still apply in the 21st century. He said, "Chanakya's insights and prescriptions still apply in the 21st century where the present world order, a derivative of two centuries, a Western political thought and dominance, stands to gain from Arthashastra's strategic longevity, relevance and application."

"This is in keeping with Chanakya's postulation of yogaksham to provide, which combines yoga, action and shema or consolidation to provide security and prosper. This boy boils down to working out creative and collaborative approaches," he added.

He stated that the Russia-Ukraine conflict and Hamas-Israel conflict have caused great devastation. He noted that many other minor conflicts have been festering for a long time.

"The world is besieged by the Russia-Ukraine War and recently, the Israel-Hamas war, which have caused great devastation. Many other minor conflicts have been festering for a long time. South Asia, where India has been managing disputed borders are land in the continental sphere both to its west and now to its north. These challenges are bound to increase and could result in significant threads from the Indian Ocean and the maritime spheres," Shamsher M Chowdhury said.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor