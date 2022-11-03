Indonesia hands over G20 Religion Forum presidency to India in Bali

Indonesia on Thursday handed over the Presidency of the R20 summit, the religious grouping of the Group of 20 Forum, to India which New Delhi will host in 2023.

The handover ceremony was held for government and religious leaders from India which will host the G20 Religion Forum in 2023.

R20 is part of a series of G20 events initiated under Indonesia's G20 Presidency.

It is being held from November 2-3 this year in Bali, Indonesia to mobilize global leaders to help ensure that religion functions as an open and dynamic source of solutions, rather than problems, in the 21st century.

India and Indonesia share two millennia of close cultural and commercial contact. The Hindu, Buddhist and later Muslim faith travelled to Indonesia from the shores of India. The stories from the great epics of Ramayana and Mahabharata form sources of Indonesian folk art and dramas.

The shared culture, colonial history and post-independence goals of political sovereignty, economic self-sufficiency and independent foreign policy have a unifying effect on bilateral relations.

The G20 summit (Group of 20 leading economies, this year headed by Indonesia) includes an official main event called R20 (Religion Forum) will be held from 2-3 November this year for the "first time ever" in Bali, Indonesia.

The R20 has been recognized as an official G20 engagement group, and the R20 Summit in Bali is the main event in this year's G20 program. Joko Widodo, President of Indonesia, is scheduled to address the opening session of this year's R20 Summit on 2nd November 2022.

India will assume the Presidency of the Group of Twenty (or G20) for one year from December 1, 2022 to November 30, 2023.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor