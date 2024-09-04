Indonesia seeks investment to raise renewable energy electricity production

Jakarta, Sep 4 Indonesia is seeking an investment of 14.2 billion US dollars to increase its renewable energy electricity production capacity to 8.2 gigawatts by 2025, according to an official from the Ministry of Energy and Mineral Resources on Wednesday.

"With this investment, we can raise the share of renewable energy from 13 per cent to 21 per cent by next year," said Eniya Listiani Dewi, Director General of New Renewable Energy and Energy Conservation at the ministry, Xinhua news agency reported.

Indonesia has abundant renewable energy resources, including solar (with a potential capacity of 3,294 gigawatts), wind (155 gigawatts), hydro (95 gigawatts), ocean waves (63 gigawatts), biofuels (57 gigawatts), and geothermal (23 gigawatts).

These resources are crucial for the country's efforts to achieve net-zero carbon emissions.

In particular, for geothermal energy, Indonesia has identified five ready-to-offer working areas, namely Gunung Lawu, Sipoholon Ria-Ria, Cubadak-Panti, Telaga Ranu, and Wapsalit.

