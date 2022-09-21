Indonesian Ambassador calls India "excellent champion" for hosting next G20 summit

As Bali is set to host the G20 Summit in November this year and will hand over the baton to India, the Indonesian envoy said that India will be an "excellent champion" in hosting G20.

While addressing a gathering in New Delhi today, the Indonesian Ambassador to India, Ina Hagniningtyas Krisnamurthi highlighted the expectations that Indonesia will have while hosting the G20 summit amidst the geopolitical tensions which she referred to as an "eye-opener" to the entire world and that no country or region is immune to such things.

"Hopefully we will have a joint communique. We will have an agreed document by consensus and hopefully, we will be a good host to everyone coming to Bali. The 21st century is Asia's century and I believe that India and Indonesia will play a significant role. I believe that India will be an excellent champion in hosting G20", she said.

"Indonesia had been caught in the geological tensions, especially amidst the Russian-Ukraine war tensions. The world must address the impact of challenges in the world. If you see our steps after March, President Joko Widodo visited Ukraine and Moscow (the first Asian leader to visit both sides of the war area). War in Ukraine is an eye - opener and no country/region is immune to such things", the ambassador added.

The Ambassador also congratulated India on becoming the fifth largest economy in the world and hopes that the bilateral trade between Indonesia and India will reach 50 billion US dollars by 2030.

"Indonesia and India have undeniably recovered stronger and recovered tougher. India has been consistent in supporting pharmaceuticals in Indonesia. India is of course becoming the third largest economy in the world by 2030. I would congratulate India on surpassing the UK as the fifth largest economy", she said.

"We (Indonesia and India) have reached 21 billion US dollars. But our leaders said that their vision is 50 billion US dollars in 2030 so we do hope that we do reach the vision of our leaders", she added.

Highlighting how collaboration is important for the members of G20, the Ambassador said that if not done in that way, G20 may collapse.

"We (India) were together as Troika. India was, is and will be a part of the Troika. We learn these global dynamics together. So we experience it by working together. We're collaborating. So I think, the lesson learned from the troika is that collaboration is important. It is significant, if not done differently G20 will collapse and we will not have good decisions and good policies", she said.

India will assume the Presidency of the G20 for one year from December 1, 2022, to 30 November 2023.

The G20 presidency keeps rotating every year among member nations. The country holding the presidency, together with the previous and next presidency-holder, forms the 'Troika'.

"This would be the first time when the troika would consist of three developing countries and emerging economies, providing them with a greater voice.

India is currently part of the G20 Troika (current, previous and incoming G20 Presidencies) comprising Indonesia, Italy, and India.

The Group of Twenty is an intergovernmental forum of the world's major developed and developing economies. It comprises 19 countries - Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Italy, Japan, South Korea, Mexico, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Turkey, the UK, and the US - and the European Union (EU).

( With inputs from ANI )

