Indonesia's president-elect meets potential ministers ahead of inauguration

Jakarta, Oct 14 Indonesia's president-elect Prabowo Subianto met with several candidates for his new cabinet on Monday, as the former military general prepares to take office on Sunday.

Several ministers from President Joko Widodo's administration, including Minister of Home Affairs Tito Karnavian and Minister of Energy and Mineral Resources Bahlil Lahadalia, visited Prabowo's residence in South Jakarta.

"Essentially, he asked me to assist him in the next cabinet," Karnavian said, adding that Prabowo, who currently serves as minister of defence, told him he was well-suited to help in the upcoming administration, Xinhua news agency reported.

Prabowo also met with other key figures, including Social Affairs Minister Saifullah Yusuf, State Secretary Minister Pratikno, Gerindra Party politicians Maruarar Sirait and Fadli Zon, and Democrat Party's Teuku Riefky Harsya.

Prabowo is expected to announce his cabinet shortly after his inauguration as Indonesia's eighth president.

