Industry hails outcomes of PM Modi's US visit

New Delhi [India], June 25 : The Indian Industry has hailed the outcomes of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to the US.

Speaking to ANI, Chairman Mahindra Defence and Aerospace, SP Shukla on PM Modi's US visit said: "...It's a trend-setting visit. PM Modi addressing US Congress for the second time sends out a very important message that the two nations wish to work together. The message goes to the industrial community, business, community, and policymakers and intent starts getting translated into action. Both leaders have clearly specified that technology will be the cornerstone of the partnership..."

Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce & Industry (FICCI) President, Subhrakant Panda, said PM Modi's landmark visit to the US has been very successful with several substantive outcomes relating to semiconductors defence acquisitions, access to critical technology, the Artemis Accord for space cooperation and the resolution of six outstanding trade disputes.

"I'm very confident that this is the start of a new chapter in the bilateral relationship with mutual trust and convergence of views on strategic issues. It will benefit not just the two nations but the world at large. As the prime minister said the future is AI America and India...," he said.

While former FICCI President Harsh Pati Singhania called PM Modi's US visit historic.

"The strategic accords concerning semiconductors, defence, space collaboration and research issues are pathbreaking and significant. India will gain from the technology of the United States and make itself much more self-reliant. And the US will benefit from the number of jobs and other new opportunities that arise out of this partnership. We from industry are very excited to see what lies ahead and for the great opportunities for development, cooperation and further economic growth between our two nations.." he said.

PM Modi arrived in the US on Tuesday for a state visit which is seen as a milestone in ties between the two countries that would deepen and diversify their partnership.

PM Modi has visited the US five times since taking the reins of the country in 2014 but his recent visit is his first with the full diplomatic status of a state visit, indicating the strengthening bond between Washington and New Delhi.

Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) President R Dinesh on the PM's visit said: "MSMEs are the backbone of our country's growth. MSMEs finding a mention in the joint statement between India & US is a significant development. We welcome this & thank the PM for it. The expanse & depth with which the approach has been made by PM has never been seen before."

Edelweiss Group founder & former President FICCI, Rashesh Shah, said: "This was one of the most important events, economically & geopolitically. In the last 2-3 yrs, this entire change in Geopolitics, the China Plus One strategy, plus India has also improved a lot. I think our physical infrastructure, digital infrastructure have come a long way. Success stories like Adhaar & UPI have become global benchmarks. This trip has put the switch on to make India more attractive to global businesses & global investors...."

