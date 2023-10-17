Injured Nepal national narrates suffering as he recuperated in Israel

Be'er Sheva (Gaza Border) [Israel], October 17 : A Nepal national, Bidhan who is undergoing treatment at a hospital in Israel for injuries sustained in the attack by Hamas said that he is eager to return to his home country.

Bidhan said, "I will never come to Israel again, I want to go home after my treatment."

Bidhan, admitted to the Be'er Sheva Hospital located near the Gaza border expressed his discomfort as he underwent multiple critical surgeries for injuries to his leg and other parts of his body.

In an exclusive interview with ANI, shared the horrifying accounts of Hamas's attacks on innocent people in the kibbutz area and recalled the barbaric acts committed against humanity by Hamas.

On being asked if he wanted to call his family to be here for his care... he replied, "No they are safe and good in Nepal."

Bidhan said he was very scared and shocked after the October 7 brutal attack by Hamas.

In Be'er Sheva Hospital, near the Gaza border, a diverse group of patients, including Asians, are courageously fighting for their lives. Over 900 individuals were admitted, including 200 IDF soldiers with some tragically losing their lives to the fatal injuries caused by Hamas' guns and rocket launchers.

Many others remain in the battle for survival. Among them, four Nepalese nationals are also receiving care and striving for a fresh start.

According to the Gaza-based Health ministry, the number of Palestinians killed in Israeli airstrikes in Gaza has risen to 2,750 and the number of wounded has risen to 9,700. In a previous statement, the ministry said over 750 children were among the people killed in the Israeli attacks.

Meanwhile, the Death toll in Israel from the surprise Hamas attack is now more than 1,400, said the Israel Defence Force (IDF).

On the 11th day of the confict IDF fighter jets struck a Hamas military headquarters and neutralized a Hamas military operative. A bank utilized to fund Hamas terrorist activity in Gaza was also destroyed.

