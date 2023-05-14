INS Kavaratti arrives in Batam to participate in India-Indonesia exercise 'Samudra Shakti'

Jakarta [Indonesia], May 14 : The fourth edition of the India-Indonesia bilateral exercise 'Samudra Shakti' is scheduled from May 14-19. Indigenously built Anti-Submarine Warfare Corvette INS Kavaratti arrived at Indonesia's Batam to participate in the bilateral exercise.

Exercise Samudra Shakti is aimed at enhancing interoperability, jointness and mutual cooperation between the two navies, the Eastern Naval Command said in the press release. Samudra Shakti -23 will showcase the high level of interoperability between the two navies and their shared commitment towards peace and stability in the region.

Consulate General of India in Medan in a tweet stated, "Indigenously build Anti Submarine Warfare Corvette INS Kavaratti arrives at Batu Ampar Port in Batam, Indonesia for 4th Bilateral Naval Exercise Samudra Shakti."

An Indian Navy Dornier Maritime Patrol aircraft and Chetak helicopter will also participate in the 'Samudra Shakti' exercise, according to the press release. For the bilateral exercise, the Indonesian Navy will be represented by KRI Sultan Iskandar Muda, CN 235 Maritime Patrol aircraft and AS565 Panther helicopter.

During the bilateral exercise, the harbour phase will include cross-deck visits, professional Interactions, subject matter expert exchanges, and sports fixtures, according to the Eastern Naval Command press release. During the sea phase, weapon firing, helicopter operations, anti-submarine warfare and air defence exercises and boarding operations are planned.

