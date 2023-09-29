INS Nahshon arrives in Israel

Tel Aviv [Israel], September 29 (ANI/TPS): Israeli Navy Ship Nahshon landing craft finished its journey across the seas and docked at the Haifa Navy base. It was constructed in the US at the Pascagoula Shipyard.

On Thursday morning it entered the territorial waters of the State of Israel accompanied by missile ships, a submarine and regular security vessels of the Israel Navy in a ceremonial welcome in honor of its arrival in the country.

The ship completed its journey from the US, which lasted over a month, during which dozens of men and women sailors managed to cover over 6500 miles across the Atlantic Ocean.

The IDF said the Nahshon will allow the Israeli Navy to expand the flexibility of operations in the various combat arenas.

A landing craft is a powerful combat vessel, which enables sailing to distant arenas. Its length is approximately 95 meters, its width is approximately 20 meters and its displacement exceeds 2,500 tons. The team of the landing craft consists of dozens of naval combat soldiers, with a quarter of them being female.

The commanding officer of the vessel is at the rank of Lieutenant Commander. (ANI/TPS)

