INS Sumedha strengthens diplomatic ties with port visit to Nigeria's Lagos

New Delhi [India], October 18 : Indian Naval Ship INS Sumedha recently made a port visit at Lagos, Nigeria as part of its deployment to the Gulf of Guinea (GoG).

The purpose of the visit was to advance diplomatic ties, promote marine cooperation, and increase interoperability between the two fleets. For the exchange of best practices, a number of events are planned, including professional encounters, planning conferences in harbours, and exercises at sea, the Ministry of Defence said in an official press release on Monday.

INS Sumedha made a port call on October 13 as part of its deployment to Gulf of Guinea.

Along with social events and sporting competitions, the ship hosted a medical camp for the local population with the help of Nigerian Navy physicians.

Along with NNS Unity, INS Sumedha will participate in the Maritime Partnership Exercise (MPX), which aims to improve interoperability between the two fleets.

"#IndianNavy deploys #INSSumedha for Gulf of Guinea (GoG) patrol. 2nd such deployment after the maiden GoG patrol by #INSTarkash in Oct 22. During port call in Lagos, Nigeria, Sumedha carried out professional & social engagements with #NigerianNavy," the Indian Navy wrote in a post on X.

This is the second Indian Navy deployment to the Gulf of Guinea (GoG) patrol after INS Tarkash's initial GoG patrol on October 22. The Indian Navy wants to work together with nations in the region to fight piracy and maintain safe waters for unhindered trade, the Ministry of Defence said.

INS Sumedha, commanded by Cdr MC Chandeep, is the third of the indigenously designed and manufactured 'Saryu' Class Naval Offshore Patrol Vessel (NOPV). The ship has the capability to be deployed for multiple roles independently and in support of Fleet Operations. It is equipped with weapon systems, sensors, state of art navigation, communication systems and Electronic Warfare suites. INS Sumedha has undertaken various Fleet support operations, coastal and offshore patrolling, ocean surveillance and HADR missions in the past, including the recently conducted Op Kaveri for evacuation of Indian diaspora from war hit Sudan in April 23, the press release added.

Nigeria and India have traditionally enjoyed warm and friendly relations, sharing common values of democracy, development and secularism.

A number of bilateral arrangements for defence co-operation and cultural exchange exist between the two countries. The deployment also highlights warm and cordial relation of India with West African countries, the press release said.

