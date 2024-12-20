INS Tushil sets sail from Russia to India

Kaliningrad [Russia], December 20 : INS Tushil, the latest multi-role stealth-guided missile frigate of the Indian Navy, set sail from Kaliningrad, Russia for India, marking the beginning of her maiden operational deployment.

The ship was built in Russia and commissioned on December 9 this year in the presence of Indian Defence Minister, Rajnath Singh.

In a post on X, the spokesperson of the Indian Navy said, "#INSTushil set sail for India from Kaliningrad on #17Dec. The ship was recently commissioned on 09 Dec 24 in #Russia in the presence of Hon'ble #RakshaMantri. The multi-role stealth guided missile frigate is a potent addition to the #IndianNavy's arsenal. The ship's passage to #India will also be her maiden operational deployment. She will carry out joint patrolling and maritime exercises with navies of friendly countries enroute including at piracy hot spot areas in the region."

In a press release by the Ministry of Defence, it was observed that the ship will traverse the Baltic Sea, the North Sea, the Atlantic Ocean, and finally, the Indian Ocean, making port calls at several friendly foreign countries along the way. The maiden deployment of INS Tushil would involve key charter of the Indian Navy, namely, Diplomatic, military, and constabulary activities.

The ship, which set sail on December 17, will carry out joint patrolling and maritime partnership exercises with a number of navies en route, including piracy hotspots in the region, it was noted in the press release.

During her port calls, the ship will undertake capability-building activities with host Navies and hold interactions with senior military and government leadership. The port calls will also serve to engage with the Indian diaspora spread across the region.

The Ministry of Defence noted that the port calls and exercises are aimed at consolidating India's maritime cooperation with littoral countries of the region and reinforcing the Indian Navy's commitment to protecting and safeguarding the seafaring community.

INS Tushil is an upgraded Krivak III class frigates of the Project 1135.6, of which six are already in service - three Talwar class ships, built at Baltisky shipyard, St Petersburg, and three follow-on Teg class ships, built at Yantar shipyard, Kaliningrad, according to Ministry of Defence's earlier press release.

INS Tushil, the seventh in the series, is the first of the two upgraded additional follow-on ships the contract for which was signed in Oct 2016 between JSC Rosoboronexport, Indian Navy and the Government of India, as per the release.

The ship's construction was closely monitored by an Indian team of specialists from the Warship Overseeing Team stationed at Kaliningrad, under the aegis of the Indian Embassy in Moscow.

"The warship is the result of the continuous toil of hundreds of shipyard workers along with multiple Russian and Indian OEMs," the Ministry of Defence stated in an earlier press release.

According to the Ministry of Defence, the ship's name, Tushil, means 'the protector shield' and its crest represents the 'Abhedya Kavacham' (impenetrable shield). Along with its motto, 'Nirbhay, Abhedya aur Balsheel' (Fearless, Indomitable, Resolute), the ship stands as a symbol of the Indian Navy's undying commitment to protect and safeguard the nation's maritime frontiers.

This 125 metre, 3900-ton ship, packs a lethal punch and is an impressive blend of Russian and Indian cutting edge technologies and best practices in warship construction. The ship's new design provides it with enhanced stealth features and better stability characteristics.

"Upon commissioning, INS Tushil will join the 'Sword Arm' of the Indian Navy, the Western Fleet, under the Western Naval Command and will rank amongst the most technologically advanced frigates in the world. It will not only be a symbol of Indian Navy's growing capabilities, but also the resilient collaborative strength of the India-Russia partnership," the Ministry of Defence added.

