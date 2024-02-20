Intense military operations in Khan Yunis as Israel presses offensive

Tel Aviv [Israel], February 20 (ANI/TPS): Israeli forces across Gaza pressed their offensive against Hamas, with intensive operations in Khan Yunis during the past day, the Israel Defense Forces said on Tuesday morning.

Over the last 24 hours, Israeli forces killed dozens of terrorists in airstrikes, tank fire and sniper fire. In one incident, several terrorists armed with an RPG missile and rifles were killed by soldiers at close range.

Directed by ground forces, the Israeli Air Force destroyed a Hamas weapons storage facility in Khan Yunis. Following the airstrike, secondary explosions were identified, indicating the presence of large quantities of weapons.

In the central Gaza Strip, troops eliminated several terrorists over the past day. During one incident, soldiers spotted an armed terrorist nearby and killed him by sniper fire.

On Monday, the military disclosed it has carried out more than 31,000 airstrikes in Gaza and Lebanon since October 7.

At least 1,200 people were killed and 240 Israelis and foreigners were taken hostage in Hamas's attacks on Israeli communities near the Gaza border on October 7. Of the remaining 134 hostages, Israel recently declared 31 of them dead. (ANI/TPS)

