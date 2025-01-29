"Interesting to see how it goes...": Finland envoy on India Startup event

New Delhi [India], January 29 : Finland Ambassador Kimmo Lahdevirta on Wednesday expressed excitement over the growing cooperation between Indian and Finnish startups.

He also stated that India offers great opportunities for Finnish startups to scale up their businesses and also encouraged Indian startups to explore opportunities in Finland, a "renowned startup hub."

Lahdevirta was speaking on the sidelines of a startup event-the Polar Bear Pitching session in the national capital.

"We are doing this event in India for the very first time and it will be interesting to see how it goes... Startup cooperation between India and Finland developed in the last few years," he told ANI.

"Finland has a cooperation with Kerala startup mission and startup entrepreneurs are coming from Kerala this time... Commercial cooperation is growing all the time. We have telecommunication sectors, sustainability is a large area where we have numerous companies working on very advanced solutions, so there are many possibilities for mutually beneficial cooperation," he added.

Lahdevirta said, "Our cooperation is strong, and there are many possibilities for mutually beneficial collaboration."

Finland and India continue to broaden their economic and diplomatic engagement, having celebrated 75 years of relations last year. The ambassador noted that commercial ties are growing steadily, particularly in telecommunications, IT, and sustainability, where Finnish companies are contributing cutting-edge solutions.

