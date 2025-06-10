Interim regime turning Bangladesh into a fascist state, says Bangladesh Students League President

(Undisclosed location), June 10 : In an exclusive interview with ANI, Saddam Hussain, President of the Bangladesh Students League, the student wing of the now-banned Bangladesh Awami League, stated that a student-led movement forced Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina to quit and escape on August 5, 2024.

He also expressed strong opposition to his party's ban and revealed his thoughts on the approaching national elections, which the interim government declared.

Speaking on the recent developments, Saddam said the July-August movement began as a protest for quota reform in government jobs but soon grew into a mass mobilisation. "Awami League and the Bangladesh Students League had played a crucial role in fulfilling student demands in the past, including the abolition of the quota system in 2018," he said. But this time, he alleged, anti-democratic and militant forces hijacked the movement to destabilise the country and overthrow the elected government.

Saddam believes that the removal of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina is a dark day for Bangladesh.

"The current ruling regime is self-proclaimed and unelected. It does not have a legal or constitutional mandate. Bangladesh is presently in the grasp of fascism," he stated.

He accused the new ruling elite of reversing democratic accomplishments, undermining judicial independence, limiting journalistic freedom, and governing without election legitimacy.

Saddam also spoke about the ban on the Awami League and the Students League, which the interim government has branded as terrorist organisations.

"It only proves how fascist this government is," he said. "The Awami League is more than just a political party; it is the party that led the Liberation War and established modern Bangladesh. By prohibiting it, they are disenfranchising millions of people who support secular, democratic ideas."

He also said that the decision to prohibit the Awami League was motivated by fear. "They are terrified of people, ballots, and democracy. That's why they banned the country's most popular political force," he explained. Saddam accused the interim authority of attempting to convert Bangladesh into a refuge for extreme beliefs and Sharia-based politics, something the Awami League has always rejected.

Saddam remained apprehensive following Chief Adviser Professor Mohammed Yunus' assertion that national elections will be held next year. "This is nothing but a state-sponsored drama," he added. "How can there be an election when the leading political party is banned, opposition leaders are imprisoned, and people are stripped of their rights?"

He cited Human Rights Watch data indicating that over 3.5 lakh individuals had been arrested in the last 10 months, with roughly 1,500 arrests made every day last month alone. "This is not an environment where free and fair elections can happen," he made clear. "It's like staging Hamlet without the Prince of Denmark."

Saddam also levied serious accusations against Chief Adviser Yunus, stating that he manipulated his position to serve his personal interests. "He exempted himself from tax dues of over 666 crore taka, gave licences to his businesses, and slashed the government's stake in Grameen Bank to just 10%," he maintained. "He's not governing; he's profiting," he stated.

Hussain noticed a significant decrease in women's rights and safety under the current administration. He depicted a bleak image of lawlessness, in which "moral policing, mob violence, and attacks on women and minorities" have become commonplace.

"In Bangladesh, women cannot even play football without being threatened. Women are being targeted by radical groups, while the state remains silent," he stated. "The regime cannot protect women, cannot protect even the voice of a common citizen."

He cited an increase in gender-based violence and religiously motivated harassment as evidence of Bangladesh becoming "a fundamentalist state under the guise of order." He pointed out that the Awami League, which has long been committed to secularism and gender equality, had fought such forces for decades.

"This is a country where women used to lead the government. Today, under this rule, many are terrified to leave their houses."

Saddam stated that the only way forward is the restoration of constitutional rule and democracy. "The people of Bangladesh want more than just an election; they want actual representatives. Democracy will not be restored till this dictatorship is abolished."

