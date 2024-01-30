International Holocaust Remembrance Day observed in Mumbai

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 30 : Members of Mumbai's Jewish community gathered to commemorate International Holocaust Day, which is observed by the United Nations General Assembly on January 27

Maharashtra Governor Ramesh Bais also attended the prayer meeting organised by the Jewish Prayer House 'Keneseth Eliyahoo Synagogue' in Mumbai.

The Holocaust Remembrance Day is observed to pay respects to the nearly 6 million Jews killed in Europe during and after the Second World War.

Consul General of the United States of America in Mumbai Mike Hankey, Consul General of Germany Achim Fabig, Consul General of Israel in Mumbai Kobbi Shoshani, Chairman of the Jacob Sassoon's Trust Solomon Sopher, members of the Jewish community and diplomats from various countries were present.

On the occasion, the Maharashtra Governor Ramesh also unveiled a plaque for Keneseth Eliyahoo Synagogue as a part of the project "The Jewish Route in Maharashtra".

Speaking at the gathering, governor Bais said, "Today we are commemorating the people who lost their lives in the most horrific event in human history... It is remarkable that European Jews not just rebuilt their lives but became among the most successful communities in the world."

Israel's Consul General to mid-west India, Kobbi Shoshani, who was present at the event said, "Israel recognises the fact that Jewish people are living in India for more than 2,000 years without any fear of persecution."

"27 of January is the international Holocaust Remembrance Day, commemorating 6 million Jews, one third of the jewish population, were murdered by the Nazis and their collaborators between 1933 to 1945," he also said.

"This is a painful reminder of the most evil manifestation of antisemitism," remarked Consul General Shoshani. The echoes of history resonated as individuals, much like their ancestors during the Holocaust, were taken away "like animals into the dark tunnels," he continued.

The Consul General emphasised that the recent tragedy occurred not in Europe, but within the borders of Israel, turning a spotlight on the urgent need to address the persistence of antisemitism and ensure the protection of Jewish communities worldwide.

"It happened not in Europe. It happened in our beloved country, brought us back to our dark history and open up old wounds," Shoshani said.

The international community, fueled by the memories of the Holocaust and guided by resolutions such as those passed by the United Nations and the Universal Declaration of Human Rights, had hoped for an end to such atrocities. The Consul General urged the world to stand together, echoing the mantra "Never again. Never forget."

