International Judo Federation suspends Putin as honorary president after Russia's invasion of Ukraine

Russian President Vladimir Putin has been suspended as honorary president of the International Judo Federation (IJF), the sport's governing body announced on Sunday in the wake of Russia's invasion of Ukraine. "In light of the ongoing war conflict in Ukraine, the International Judo Federation announces the suspension of Mr. Vladimir Putin's status as Honorary President and Ambassador of the International Judo Federation," the IJF said in a statement. A judo blackbelt, Putin is a keen practitioner of the discipline and has co-authored a book titled "Judo: History, Theory, Practice".

The IJF on Friday also had said it had cancelled a May 20-22 event in Russia. "The International Judo Federation announces with regret the cancellation of the 2022 Grand Slam in Kazan, Russia," IJF President Marius Vizer said. The decision comes days after Russia announced the military operation in Ukraine, launching an attack through the land, air, and sea. Russian Army invaded Ukraine on Thursday and has since then targetted hundreds of military installations across major cities in the country. According to reports, more than 600 civilians have been killed in the conflict so far, while thousands of people remain injured. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has imposed martial law and has urged people to take up arms against the invading army.



