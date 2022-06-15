International Yoga Day celebrations begin in UAE with full-moon Yoga on helipad

A unique full-moon yoga session set against the backdrop of the stunning Abu Dhabi skyline has been held, marking the beginning of the International Yoga Day celebrations in the UAE. The event, organised on Tuesday night when the Strawberry supermoon marked the lowest full moon of the year, was organised by VPS Healthcare on the helipad of its flagship facility -- Burjeel Medical City, ahead of the International Day of Yoga on June 21.

“Although I was a bit disappointed that the Strawberry moon remained hidden behind the clouds during the session, I am glad that I could participate in this event at night. It was a soothing experience,” said Indian expat Archana Gupta at the full moon yoga session, which is part of a series of yoga workshops being organised by VPS Healthcare ahead of next week's major events.“We planned to host this event at night as it was a rare opportunity that would enable people to experience yoga in a different setting. It turned out to be an energising session that helped the participants feel rejuvenated,” said John Sunil, Regional CEO of Burjeel Hospitals. Earlier in the day, the healthcare group also organised a yoga session at Lifecare Hospital, Musaffah, for industrial workers with popular asanas and breathing exercises.

"I was happy to take part in this special yoga session. It was a new experience for me. I learned some techniques that I can practice daily to feel refreshed,” said Saidu Ramulu, a site supervisor.The programme "YogaFest" is being conducted by the organisation for the public across its facilities in Abu Dhabi, Al Ain, Dubai, and Sharjah.

The daily sunrise yoga sessions throughout the week are part of the group’s community health and wellness-oriented initiatives with an aim to encourage people to apply the benefits of yoga to their daily lives. Over 2,000 people are expected to attend the sessions and events across the three Emirates. Apart from its weekly yoga sessions, VPS Healthcare and Burjeel Hospitals will associate with The Indian Embassy and Abu Dhabi Sports Council to organise a mass yoga event that is expected to be attended by more than 6,000 people.The event, to be held on June 21 (International Yoga Day) at Abu Dhabi Cricket Stadium, will be one of the biggest yoga programmes organised in the UAE this year."Burjeel’s efforts are commendable and a great service to those seeking a better quality of life -- more healthy and stress-free life. They complement celebrations of International Day of Yoga in the UAE, which are being organised at an unprecedented scale this year on June 21,” said Sanjay Sudhir, the Indian Ambassador to the UAE. Well-known yoga guru and Burjeel Hospital yoga specialist Lokesh Hegde will conduct the yoga sessions for the public at VPS Healthcare facilities.“In the run-up to the International Yoga Day, we will hold sessions that will help people connect with themselves while also reinforcing better breathing and improving their flexibility,” said Hegde.

